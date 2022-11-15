The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 2 and is expecting mid-Missouri's first accumulating snow of the season Monday night.
You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below.
Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
6:55 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Kesley Kobielusz gives update on road conditions and snow fall
6:55AM Tuesday update: roads are mostly clear but snow is still falling. Road crews are out salting and scraping as needed. Traffic is moving at or just below speed limits. Overpasses and bridges are still slushy @komuTim @KOMUnews— Kesley Kobielusz (@kesley_wx) November 15, 2022
6 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt gives update on snow accumulation
As of 6am, we have just a little over 2” of #snow accumulation in Columbia, MOGrasses are snow-covered, but roads are not. We are reporting slushy bridges and overpasses that can become slick #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AFi4jJxTvB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
6 a.m. Tuesday: MoDOT reports road conditions in the central district
MoDOT said that the Central District road condition map shows either partly cleared, mostly cleared or clear.
People should still add extra time for travel.
❄️🚗 11/15 6am WINTER WEATHER ROAD UPDATE ❄️🚗Some partly covered and mostly clear roads in the northern portions of the district. Be sure to keep checking the map and add some extra time for travel as you head out for your morning commute. #WinterWX #midmotraffic pic.twitter.com/SCpVvMjVAD— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) November 15, 2022
5:50 a.m. Tuesday: Highway 124 West in Harrisburg is shut down.
Boone County Joint Communications reports Highway 124 West, between Sterling Brock and Harris Street in Harrisburg is shut down due to down power lines.
BCJC: West Hwy 124 at between Sterling Brock and Harris St in Harrisburg shut down due to power lines across rdwy. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) November 15, 2022
5:10 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Kesley Kobielusz gives update on road conditions
5:10AM Tuesday Update: roads are wet as snowfall overnight melted on impact. A few road crews are out. Overall, roads are not bad. Parking lots and bridges are a bit slushy. @komuTim @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XYE4zaq78E— Kesley Kobielusz (@kesley_wx) November 15, 2022
4 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt gives an update on snow fall in the region
As of 4am, snow showers continue to exit the region and head east. The accumulating snow is just about done in central MissouriWatch for slushy, slick roads this morning! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/H3Kd9bKSxi— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 15, 2022
12:30 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Matt Beckwith gives update on snow and Highway 63 condition
12:30AM Tues: I recorded 1.3” of snow in Columbia at midnight. On my drive home the biggest hassle was clearing the heavy/wet snow off my car before. The KOMU parking lot was slushy, but roads were mainly just wet on highway 63 and main Columbia roads. @NWSStLouis #MidMowx #MoWx— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 15, 2022
11:50 p.m. Monday: Troop F encourages people to stay home until conditions improve
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said that if people are encouraged to stay home until roadway conditions improve.
People should leave extra time, as traffic delays are expected, if they are needed to travel.
It’s beautiful to look at but can certainly cause issues for the morning commute.If you don’t have to go out, we encourage you to stay home until roadway conditions improve.If you do have to head out, please leave with plenty of time as traffic delays should be expected. pic.twitter.com/41ZgcHA26Z— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 15, 2022
7 p.m. Monday: Columbia plow crews report for duty
Columbia Public Works says its plow crews will start preparing for anticipated snow at 7 p.m.
Their initial focus will be on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections.
Crews will remain available through the night to monitor conditions and adjust plans in case of worsening conditions.
6 p.m. Monday: MoDOT crews work overnight
The Missouri Department of Transportation said its crews will be out ahead of the precipitation and will continue working overnight. Their primary focus will be interstates and other major high-volume highways.
After the precipitation ends and high primary routes are mostly clear, crews will focus on the lower volume number and letter state highways.