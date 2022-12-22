...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast
Missouri.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight CST tonight.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to Noon CST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and
blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road
conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at
traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
