You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below.

6:00 a.m. Thursday: Wintry Mix reported in western Boone County

5:45 a.m. Thursday: COU Flight to and from Chicago cancelled

Thursday's 2:55 p.m. flight from Columbia Regional Airport to O'Hare International Airport has been cancelled. Additionally, the 7:35 p.m. flight from O'Hare International Airport to Columbia Regional Airport has also been cancelled. All other flights from COU have not been impacted at this time.

3:28 a.m. Thursday: Arctic Front arrives in mid-Missouri

