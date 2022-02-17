The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is tracking a winter storm Thursday that could produce a half an inch of sleet and 2 to 6 inches snow in some areas.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 17-18 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
12:15 p.m.: Tractor-trailer crash cleared on westbound I-70 near Stadium
All westbound lanes are back open near mile marker 124 (just west of Stadium Boulevard), after a tractor-trailer crash.
The closure lasted about an hour.
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. Once again, please still drive with caution, and avoid travel, if possible.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 17, 2022
Noon: Parking prohibited on Columbia designated snow routes
Due to snow accumulations of 2+ inches of snow, parking on designated snow routes has been prohibited
The city of Columbia asks residents to move vehicles off of all first and second priority routes. Look for the red, white and blue snow route signs, or consult the street and snow route priority viewer map found here.
The city asks to refrain from parking your vehicle on all city streets regardless of priority status, if possible. Doing so will give plow truck drivers the ability to do their job more quickly, efficiently and safely.
11:45 a.m.: Columbia Police implements delayed crash report protocol
Due to current winter conditions, the Columbia Police Department has implemented the delayed crash report protocol.
If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash without injuries, CPD said to exchange information and report it online. If there are any injuries, still call 911.
11 a.m.: American Airlines cancels all outbound flights from COU
American Airlines has canceled all outbound flights at Columbia Regional Airport Thursday. The runway at COU is still currently open.
10:20 a.m.: Westbound I-70 in Cooper County back open after crash
The Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The road was blocked at the 91 mile marker for about 40 minutes.
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. But please, still drive with caution, and avoid travel, if possible. #mowx #midmowx #BUPD— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 17, 2022
10 a.m.: Go COMO cancels Thursday routes
Go COMO transit will evaluate the possibility of service for Friday and make a determination Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: All Go COMO fixed route and para-transit bus services have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 17.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 17, 2022
9:30 a.m.: City of Columbia cancels Thursday residential trash collection
The City of Columbia has canceled residential trash collection due to winter weather. Thursday residential routes will not be collected this week.
The City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility will make a determination on Friday's routes tomorrow morning.
Most commercial collection routes were completed Thursday morning, but crews had to suspend collection because of the weather.
9:20 a.m.: City of Camdenton pauses Thursday trash collection
GFL has asked drivers to return to the shop. Any trash that has not been picked up yet, will be picked up as soon as weather allows for safe pickup.