The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 and is tracking snow and sleet Thursday that could produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in some areas.
Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
You can also find a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 24-25 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
2:30 p.m.: Troop F reports 92 service calls since midnight
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said it has responded to 92 service calls since midnight.
Six of those were injury crashes, including a Moniteau County Sheriff's deputy.
UPDATE: Since midnight, Troop F has received 92 calls for service. This includes 33 stranded motorists, 31 non-injury crashes and 6 injury crashes. pic.twitter.com/Sq5alMMnvK— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 24, 2022
11:45 a.m.: Jackknifed tractor-trailer reported at westbound I-70 near 168 MM
A jackknifed tractor-trailer was reported at westbound I-70 near the 186 mile marker has the driving lane blocked.
Traffic was able to pass the scene using the right shoulder, but the lane has since been cleared.
The passing lane and part of the driving lane is blocked. Traffic is still able to pass the scene using the right shoulder. Please slow down and be careful when doing so. pic.twitter.com/Dm6VMBasb7— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 24, 2022
11:15 a.m.: Rollover crash cleared on westbound I-70 near 166 MM
Troopers were at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 166. Troopers said no one was injured.
10:30 a.m.: Moniteau County deputy injured after vehicle struck head-on
The Missouri Public Safety Department said a Moniteau County deputy was injured after they were hit in their vehicle head-on Thursday morning.
The deputy's condition was not immediately available, but KOMU 8 has reached out to the sheriff's department.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle was also struck Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 183 mile marker in Montgomery County.
The crash shut down the eastbound lanes for about an hour.
Eastbound I-70 at the 183 mile marker, in Montgomery County, is blocked due to a multiple vehicle crash. While stopped, assisting a stranded motorist, an MSHP patrol car was struck. Luckily, the trooper was not injured.Please slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/HxVl0qS8wI— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 24, 2022
The trooper was not injured, the highway patrol said.
9:50 a.m.: Troop F reports slick roads on Highway 54 in Audrain County
What happens when the roadway is ice covered and you’re going way too fast????This was on US 54 in Audrain County.Please slow down and buckle up.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/XquDw5ys1X— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 24, 2022
9 a.m.: 4 injury crashes reported by Troop F since midnight
Troop F reports it received 50 calls for service since midnight. This includes 17 stranded motorists, 18 non-injury crashes and 4 injury crashes.
Since midnight, Troop F has received 50 calls for service. This includes 17 stranded motorists, 18 non-injury crashes and 4 injury crashes.Some roadways are completely ice covered making driving very difficult.We are encouraging everyone to stay home. pic.twitter.com/ZXDyvQydpK— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 24, 2022
8:38 a.m.: Road is extremely slick near I70 Dr NW at Garden Dr. Roadway causing multiple car crash.
BCJC: Multiple Motor Vehicle Collisions in the area of I70 Dr NW at Garden Dr. Roadway is extremely slick in this area. Avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
8:34 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision on Highway 63 NB at Grindstone Pkwy.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision S Hwy 63 NB at Grindstone Pkwy. Driving lane blocked. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
8:24 a.m.: Crash on I-44 is cleared and all lanes are back open.
This crash has been cleared, and all lanes are open. Continue to drive with caution through the area.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022
8:16 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision Blue Ridge Rd at Range Line Rd
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision N Rte B at Brown Station Rd. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
8:05 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision on Rte B at Brown Station Rd.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision N Rte B at Brown Station Rd. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
8:02 a.m.: Vehicle Collision north bound Highway 63 near Broadway.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision S Hwy 63 NB near E Broadway in Columbia. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
7:28 a.m.: Second I-44 Alert for Phelps County
🚨I-44 ALERT - PHELPS COUNTY (#2)❄Westbound delays are likely, due to a crash at mile marker 194 near St. James. Expect delays. #mowx #midmowx #IceandSnowTakeitSlow pic.twitter.com/BDQzGMPq76— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022
7:17 a.m.:Vehicle Collision at Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Scott Blvd at Chapel Hill. Vehicle partially blocking the intersection. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
7:08 a.m.: Eastbound lanes and Westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 44 on I-44.
🚨I-44 ALERT - PHELPS COUNTY❄Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 201, west of the Phelps/Crawford County line, due to a traffic crash. Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/sdXOdICSl7— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022
7:10 a.m.: Vehicle Collision at the roundabout for Vandiver and Hinkson Creek.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Mexico Gravel Rd at the roundabout for Hinkson Creek Rd and Vandiver Dr. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Mick Deaver and Providence Rd.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Providence Rd at Mick Deaver. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:40 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Highway 63.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Hwy 63 SB just north of Brown School. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Hanover Blvd.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision 1600 block Hanover Blvd. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:00 a.m.: Roads are slick to start this morning.
❄6AM UPDATE - 2/24/22❄Roads are slick this morning, especially south of I-70. If you MUST be out this morning, use caution and periodically check the Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn for the latest road conditions. #mowx #midmowx #IceandSnowTakeItSlow pic.twitter.com/8FeMIBbgcV— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022