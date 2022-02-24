The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 and is tracking snow and sleet Thursday that could produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in some areas.

Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 24-25 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.

7:28 a.m.:  Second I-44 Alert for Phelps County

7:08 a.m.: Eastbound lanes and Westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 44 on I-44. 

7:10 a.m.: Vehicle Collision at the roundabout for Vandiver and Hinkson Creek. 

6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Mick Deaver and Providence Rd. 

6:40 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Highway 63.

6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Hanover Blvd. 

6:00 a.m. :

