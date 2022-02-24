The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 and is tracking snow and sleet Thursday that could produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in some areas.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 24-25 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
7:28 a.m.: Second I-44 Alert for Phelps County
🚨I-44 ALERT - PHELPS COUNTY (#2)❄Westbound delays are likely, due to a crash at mile marker 194 near St. James. Expect delays. #mowx #midmowx #IceandSnowTakeitSlow pic.twitter.com/BDQzGMPq76— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022
7:08 a.m.: Eastbound lanes and Westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 44 on I-44.
🚨I-44 ALERT - PHELPS COUNTY❄Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 201, west of the Phelps/Crawford County line, due to a traffic crash. Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/sdXOdICSl7— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022
7:10 a.m.: Vehicle Collision at the roundabout for Vandiver and Hinkson Creek.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Mexico Gravel Rd at the roundabout for Hinkson Creek Rd and Vandiver Dr. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Mick Deaver and Providence Rd.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Providence Rd at Mick Deaver. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:40 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Highway 63.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Hwy 63 SB just north of Brown School. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Hanover Blvd.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision 1600 block Hanover Blvd. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 24, 2022
6:00 a.m. :
❄6AM UPDATE - 2/24/22❄Roads are slick this morning, especially south of I-70. If you MUST be out this morning, use caution and periodically check the Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn for the latest road conditions. #mowx #midmowx #IceandSnowTakeItSlow pic.twitter.com/8FeMIBbgcV— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 24, 2022