COLUMBIA – Repairs on the MKT trail will begin Monday, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The department previously asked the public to stay away from city parks and trails because of flooding from the weekend.
Crews will be out starting to work on repairs at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Department assistant director Gabe Huffington said it will prioritize removal of trees on trails and repairing gravel washouts.
As of Sunday evening, flood waters in the Forum Nature Area had receded, but small pools were still standing to the side of the trail. Silt covered much of the pavement.
Wilson's Fitness on Forum Boulevard also closed over the weekend because of flooding.
But it announced on Sunday it would reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. The MAC is still closed.
Columbia Parks and Recreation asked trail users to be aware of trail crews out working this week.