CAMDEN COUNTY - A Stoutland man was arrested Wednesday evening after crashing an allegedly stolen pickup truck on State Highway T, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The sheriff's office said Tyler C. Alford, 22, was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a Class D felony, and resisting arrest by fleeing, a Class E felony.
Alford is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.
On Wednesday evening, while patrolling on on East State Highway H, a Camden County Sheriff's deputy began following a pickup truck that matched the description and license plate of one recently stolen, the sheriff's office said.
Alford allegedly increased speed after the deputy turned on his lights and sirens to stop the vehicle. He drove through several fences and farm gates and stopped after almost sliding into a pond, the sheriff's office said.
The deputy then took Alford into custody.
The vehicle was returned to its owner, the sheriff's office said.