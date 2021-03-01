STOVER - A 39-year-old Stover man died after an accident in Benton County on Sunday night.
James Scheil was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle caught on fire.
The accident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Highway 52, just east of Brockman Avenue.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scheil's vehicle was traveling eastbound and ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment and hit a tree, which caused the vehicle to catch fire and was eventually engulfed in flames.
MSHP Troop D and Benton County officers assisted with the crash.