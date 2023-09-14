MORGAN COUNTY − A Stover man died in a crash Wednesday evening after his truck ran off a road and overturned in Morgan County.
Michael A. Kern, 79, was traveling north on Ivy Bend Rd, at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday when his Ford F150 overcorrected. The truck went off the right side of the road, overturned, and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Kern was pronounced dead at the scene and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.