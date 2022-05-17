MORGAN COUNTY − A Stover man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County early Tuesday morning.
A highway patrol crash report says Anthony Gibson, 40, was traveling east on Third Street, just 150 west of Cherry Street around 1:10 a.m.
He traveled off the right side of the road, crossed Cherry Street, struck two trees and came to a rest, the report said.
Gibson was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt. His vehicle was also totaled.