COLUMBIA - Starting at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, utility connections will be added to the construction site located at 1000 East Broadway, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday.
As a result of this, South Tenth Street will be closed to through traffic between East Broadway and Alley A.
Both driving lanes and all nine metered parking spaces on South Tenth Street between East Broadway and Alley A will be closed.
The sidewalk on the east side of South Tenth Street will be closed off as well, but the west side of the street will remain open.
The green and red Go COMO fixed bus routes will use Ninth Street instead of Tenth Street. The city recommends that riders who use this bus stop should wait for the red route bus at the corner of Locust Street and South Eighth Street.
The street and parking closure is end by 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, weather permitting.