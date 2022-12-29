JEFFERSON CITY— The closure of Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive has been extended for construction.
The closure is in relation to the Douglas Stormwater Project, according to a press release from Jefferson City Public Works.
The project was expected to be complete by the end of December, but now Public Works says Davis Street is expected to be closed until the end of January. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes until then.
The department asks the public to use caution and avoid the area if possible.