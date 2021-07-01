JEFFERSON CITY — Streets across the city will close for Salute to America festivities. 

The following are downtown street closures to look out for: 

  • Madison Street at High Street (Madison St. Stage) will be closed on 8 a.m. on July 2
  • 100/200 E. High and 200 Madison St. closed at 3 p.m. on July 2
  • 100 W. High Street closed at 8 a.m. on July 2
Download PDF Salute to America street closure map

There will also be closures and detours in North Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department