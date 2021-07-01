...The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River...
at St. Charles
at Washington
at Hermann
at Chamois
at Jefferson City.
River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast
precipitation for the next 24 hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even
higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor
this developing situation and issue follow up statements as
conditions change.
This product, along with additional weather and stream information,
is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Missouri River at Jefferson City.
* Until early Sunday afternoon.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 23.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 14.1 feet Monday evening.
* Impact...At 25.0 feet, The levee protecting McBaine is breached
near this height.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Missouri River
Jefferson Cty 23.0 24.9 Wed 7 pm 26.1 23.0 19.1 15.6 MSG
&&