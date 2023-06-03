COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Works crews will conduct street maintenance work at the intersection of Chapel Hill and South Fairview Road, beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 7 a.m.
Crews will repave the road surface to fix what Public Works calls "clear signs of wear."
Lane closures are not expected, but drivers should be prepared to experience delays at the intersection and are advised to find alternative routes if possible. Signs and flaggers will be put in place to help direct traffic through the work zone.
The street maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, weather permitting.