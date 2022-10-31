COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews will perform street maintenance work on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets, beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.
After 10 years of excessive wear and tear, the roadway will be resurfaced to extend its surface life, Public Works said.
One lane of Hitt Street will remain open to traffic while a thin asphalt overlay is applied to the road surface.
Traffic will be directed through the work zone by signs and flaggers. Public Works recommends that motorists find alternate routes if possible in order to avoid delays.
Street maintenance on Hitt Street is scheduled to end by Friday at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.