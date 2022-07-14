CENTRALIA - Crews from Boone County Fire Protection District, Centralia Fire Department and the Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at JBS Live Pork in Centralia late Wednesday night.
The crews arrived at the scene within 10 minutes after they received a dispatch call at approximately 11 p.m. about a commercial structure fire.
The fire came in the basement of the plant where they keep the feed pellets. According to BCFPD Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp, the feed pellets are placed in a cooling bin in the basement.
The fire started in the basement where the cooling bin is, however, the fire department is not sure of what malfunction occurred to create the fire.
"First units arrived on the scene found smoke coming from the fifth and sixth floors," Chuck Leake, Boone County Fire's assistant fire chief, said
He also said part of the building acted as a chimney for the smoke to travel up the building.
All plant workers evacuated the building, and no one was injured.
According to fire officials, there were 30 firefighters on the scene, as well as a ladder truck from the city of Columbia. Leake said Centralia firefighters were the first on the scene, followed by stations from across the northern part of the county.
The CFD provided an aerial device to safely reach the upper-level floors.
The fire investigators worked with the facility management to provide a damage assessment. After finding the fire began in the basement, they said it traveled up the building and reached the insulation at the seventh floor burning through.
Leake also said investigators told him there are significant damages to the pipe systems and wiring. They estimate the cost of repairs for the insulation and other equipment to be around $1.5 million.
The investigation to determine how and why the fire started is underway.