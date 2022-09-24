FULTON - A residential structure fire in Fulton, Missouri causes $60,000 worth of smoke and fire damages.
According to a press release by the Fulton Fire Department, the department responded to a residential structure fire at 1208 Kathy Street. Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke coming from a single-story wooden framed structure. According to the release, residents of the home stated that the fire started in the basement.
Fire crews entered the home and brought the fire under control. The fire is suspected to be caused by an electrical issue. No victims were located in the search of the home.
The American Red Cross, Callaway County Ambulance, and Fulton Police Department were on scene for assistance.