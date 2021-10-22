JEFFERSON CITY - Three people are displaced from their home following a structure fire Friday morning at an apartment in Jefferson City.
The Jefferson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard around 5:47 a.m.
According to a press release, when JCFD fire personnel arrived, crews saw smoke and fire in the lower level of the apartment. Eighteen personnel responded to the incident including the Jefferson City Police Department and Cole County EMS.
JCFD crews were able to quickly go into the apartment and preform a primary search of the fire.
Both levels sustained fire and smoke damage.
JCFD says the cause of the fire began is still under investigation, but believes it began in a kitchen.
Three adults were displaced due to the fire and were assisted by the American Red Cross.