LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Several people were injured in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Sunrise Beach near the Lake of the Ozarks.
One victim was rescued from the first floor by firefighters and transported by helicopter to the Springfield Cox Burn Unit with serious injuries. Two others were treated at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Gravois Fire Protection District.
Sunrise Beach Fire and Lake Ozark Fire also responded to the scene on Helmsman Point after first responders elevated the situation to a second alarm.
The fire is believed to be accidental in nature.
The displaced residents were assisted by the Red Cross.