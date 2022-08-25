JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department.
Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the fire extending into the attic of the main building. A total of 18 personnel responded to the incident along with Cole County Emergency Services and the Jefferson City Police Department.
The crew brought the fire under control before it extended to the adjacent suites, although there was still moderate damage to the unoccupied building and one business was displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.