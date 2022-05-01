JEFFERSON CITY – Student activists gathered at the state capitol Sunday afternoon to protest HB 2649, a bill proposed by Rep. Suzie Pollock (R-Mo.) to prevent health care professionals from providing gender affirming care to adolescents.
The bill also prohibits health insurance companies from reimbursing gender transition treatments to individuals under 18 years of age. Any violators of the provisions outlined in the bill could be subject to civil and administrative penalties.
According to KSDK, in a committee hearing April 21, Pollock said her main goal is to protect children from the gender affirming care she believes can cause harm.
Today’s protestors disagree with Pollock. They said prohibiting gender affirming care can have dire consequences for children struggling with their identity.
Jayne Garrett, a transgender female, said she recently began hormone therapy. She said she struggled with depression stemming from her identity and felt relief as soon as she was able to fill a hormone therapy prescription.
“It brought me out of like one of the worst depressions of my life,” Garrett said. “I found it hard to really do anything.”
Protestor Ada Chapman said he bills like HB 2649 actively threaten his rights and the rights of his transgender peers. He said being transgender is not a choice or trend.
“The internet definitely did help me find a label for what I’m experiencing,” Chapman said. “But, what I’m experiencing doesn’t change just because of where I learned the information.”
He said he fears violence against the transgender community.
“You know, it’s really hard in America because people don’t just disagree with you, they get violent,” Chapman said. “They get attacked, you know, I don’t feel safe going into a public bathroom.”
Harry Castilow said he was at the protest to support his transgender son.
“It’s not easy,” Castilow said. “It’s not something that a parent in their life thinks that they need to do. But, if a parent loves their child, and they understand that their child needs it, then they support them.”
He believes it's unfair for the state to intervene in helping him assist his son in his transition.
“Lots of people that are trying to pass these laws, talk about liberties, talk about, you know, not having control over them,” Castilow said. “And, that’s exactly what they’re trying to do – trying to control my child, trying to control us from being able to help our child.”
Chapman said he believes the people that support the bill should respect other people’s rights to live in the way they desire.
“A lot of the people who do support this bill, they’re very pro-freedoms, you know, pro-America, and you know, that’s great,” Chapman said. “Be a patriot. But, I want freedom too. So, we need to respect other people’s right and kind of mind our own business.”