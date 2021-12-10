COLUMBIA − A calendar featuring the challenges and achievements of Columbia's Black community is now available.
The artwork for the 2022 calendar was created by students at The BOLD Academy under the mentorship of local artist Candice Malveaux.
This calendar is titled "An (Incomplete) History of Black Excellence & Racial Injustice in Columbia, MO." It puts together specific and historical events of significance in the Black community and presents them to the local community.
The BOLD Academy is a local organization which aims to support, nurture and enhance the leadership skills of Black and brown girls in Columbia. "BOLD" stands for Black and Brown Opportunity, Leadership and Development.
Girls at the BOLD Academy researched Black history or incidences of racial injustice in Columbia. Then each girl picked a topic to finish the artwork, which is connected to the month.
"I think it's really an opening to see how much of Black history is often just flipped out of our conversations. This is great," President of Race Matters, Friends Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said.
The idea of the calendar came from the Equal Justice Initiative's national calendar of racial injustice, according to Ginny Ramseyer Winter, an associate professor in the MU School of Social Work and a supporter of the BOLD Academy.
This calendar is a creative way to explore Black history in Columbia.
"And it's just an awesome way to learn more about our community and the contributions, the excellence of our Black community, as well as the racial injustices that happened in our community," co-founder of BOLD Academy Melita Walker said.
The calendar can be purchased on BOLD Academy's website or at its event Saturday at the Blind Boone Home in downtown Columbia. The original artwork will be on display at the event from 9 a.m. to noon.
An online auction of the artwork is open until Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. on BOLD Academy's Facebook group.
Each calendar costs $15. Proceeds from the calendar and the online auction will assist the BOLD Academy, Race Matters, Friends and a scholarship fund in the MU School of Social Work.