Students, friends and family gather for Rock Bridge's student vigil

COLUMBIA - A Rock Bridge High School student was killed and six other people were injured in a crash Friday night in south Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department responded to the reported traffic collision at the intersection of West Nifong and Bethel Street around 11 p.m. Friday.
A juvenile was killed, and another sustained life-threatening injuries, according to CPD. Another juvenile sustained serious injuries, three juveniles and an adult female sustained moderate injuries, and one adult male was uninjured.
The deceased juvenile was identified as Evan Avery, a Rock Bridge student and football player as stated in a social media post from the school's football coach.
Vigil tonight at the field at 7 pm for Evan. pic.twitter.com/0a4Ilhffgy— Matt Perkins (@Coach_Perkins) May 6, 2023
The school held a vigil for Avery Saturday night at the Rock Bridge football stadium where dozen of family members, friends and faculty members attended in honor of Avery.
Matt Perkins, Rock Bridge football head coach, said Avery was loved by so many in the community.
"Everybody was friends with him and it is kind of what I would have expected after being around him for a year. He was well liked by everybody, he was a hard worker, he was an everyday kid in the program. It is a tough day," Perkins said.
CPD's Traffic Unit determined through investigation that a 2011 Toyota RAV4 containing five juveniles was traveling east on West Nifong at Bethel as a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling north.
The RAV4 drove through a solid red light and was struck in the passenger side by the Corolla. The RAV4 began to roll and struck a third vehicle, while the Corolla struck a fourth. At least one occupant of the RAV4 was ejected. None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts as the collision occurred, according to police.
Perkins said the team has created a GoFundMe in support of the Avery family.