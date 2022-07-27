COLUMBIA − Imagine traveling to a different country for a college tour. That's exactly what 16 high school students from Brazil have done over the last two weeks.
The MU College of Education and Human Development sponsored the students through the Mizzou International Experience: Career Exploration Summer Program. The 16 students are working toward both their high school diploma within Brazil and a second diploma with Mizzou Academy.
At the end of the two weeks, the students presented what they learned, not only about themselves but about MU's opportunities in a Career Portfolio Showcase.
Tri-fold poster boards filled the Reflector in Townsend Hall as students talked about friends they made and the fun they had.
Students were given tours of seven academic programs at MU. They met Spot the robot-dog at the College of Engineering, held a mock trial in the School of Law, toured the KOMU-TV station with the Missouri School of Journalism, visited businesses like Boeing and Bayer in St. Louis with the Trulaske College of Business, toured the NextGen building with the School of Medicine and visited the sunflower field with the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Students learned more about themselves and about what careers best suited them. Some gained more certainty in their choices.
"I wanted to be a doctor but I was thinking about law school also. Then I came here and I knew that medicine was the choice," Antonella Camargo Leme said.
Others were more convinced to change their minds.
"I think this part of journalism, like it really connected with me, because in the beginning, I wanted to be a doctor and after conversations with the doctors that we met in the hospital, I realized that's not what I really wanted," Maria Eduarda Cavalcanti Cruz said.
They group also had time to have fun, with trips to a Cardinal's baseball game, tours of the State Capitol, ice cream at Sparky's, water fights, and climbed along the rope obstacle course at Venture Out.