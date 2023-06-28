COLUMBIA − Students had the chance to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as the opportunities it can provide them, Wednesday during a camp hosted by Lincoln University.
LU received a grant from NASA to help high school students from traditionally underrepresented communities pursue careers in STEM.
According to Sougata Bardhan, an LU assistant professor of natural resources management, the university is set to be awarded $424,403 in funding as part of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education project.
This money allows the university, with help from MU, to host two intensive camps each summer for five years. This summer's sessions are scheduled for nine days, running from June 24 to July 2 and July 8 to 16.
Bardhan said the camp focuses on teaching students about a variety of disciplines and skills they can apply in the real world.
"We talk about various jobs and also prepare the professionally," Bardhan said. "College applications, resume building and also life in college and how they can network."
Additionally, students get hands-on experience in digital agriculture, data science and robotics with the help of MU faculty, as well as hear from professionals in the field.
According to 15-year-old Deborah Oiewusi, a student at the camp, the lessons she learned at this week's camp can apply to anyone − not just those wishing to go into STEM.
"These things [STEM] are what people see in their everyday lives," Oiewusi said. "Like math, when you have a job, you know, you want to save your money in a certain way."
For Paisley Parkinson, a high school junior, the camp provides her with an opportunity to expand her knowledge in the field.
She said she is looking to go into engineering and the camp not only helped her learn more about this specific area, but also explore the other fields in STEM.
"I also really like the idea of using creativity and science to help people," Parkinson said. "I had no idea about aerospace engineering and it looks really interesting so far from what I've learned."
Parkinson said specifically, her favorite activity so far has been flying drones. She said she's looking forward to learning more throughout the camp.
"We're learning about so much in such a short amount of time it's really been exposing me to different ideas and fields," Parkinson said.
Bardhan said there is a real need for this camp in the community. He claimed there's no NASA center in the region to spark students' interest and create a pipeline for the STEM field.
"I wanted to take these kids to a NASA center and the closest one was the [Marshall] Space Flight Center [in Alabama]," Bardhan said. "If I have to take them, it's three days to go back and forth."
He said the camp helps increase students' awareness about what opportunities are available in the STEM field.
"Many kids in high school do not know what kinds of job prospects are out there in STEM education," Bardhan said. "This will benefit them in the long run so that they can find a good college, then go on to a good career."
Getting students involved early may help fill careers in the STEM field, Bardhan said.
"That is the goal of NASA and every other federal agency, to increase the workforce so that they can take up these federal jobs," Bardhan said.
According to Bardhan, this need extends beyond Missouri.
"We have students from New Jersey, we have students from North Carolina, we have students from Massachusetts [attending the camp]," Bardhan said.
He believes the camp is extremely beneficial and hopes it continues beyond the five years NASA's grant is currently slated to fund it for.
The camps are open nationally to any eligible student. The grant will support the students, and families are responsible for providing transportation to and from the camp. For more information on next year’s camps, contact Bardhan at BardhanS@LincolnU.edu.