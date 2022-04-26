COLUMBIA - Two MU student organizations rallied to protest Missouri anti-transgender legislation on Tuesday afternoon.
The protest comes just a day after Missouri’s GOP-led House voted to limit which public high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.
Oasis and Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America held a rally at Speaker's Circle on MU's campus to bring attention to the harm the pieces of legislation could bring to transgender youth across the state.
May Hall, president of Oasis, organized the rally on Tuesday. Being a student athlete herself, Hall understands how the legislation being passed can change things for her. She was denied to compete in a fencing competition.
"It was disheartening," Hall said. "To read that was really disheartening and disappointing because I do love to compete. But I'm simply not comfortable with either the identification of competing in a men's league and also there's safety concerns for me."
Missouri representatives are once again part of a national movement of statehouse conservatives pushing for restrictions regarding transgender youth and athletics.
Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is one of multiple legislators attempting to add amendments on a bill before the May 13 deadline to get bills to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.
"We're going to try and be what we think is best for our constituents," Basye said.
Basye's amendment to House bill 2140 would allow school districts to vote to prohibit transgender girls attending K-12 public schools from being members of girls’ sports teams.
"It's an uncomfortable thing to talk about for a lot of school board members and administrators," Basye said. "But I think that this would be jumped on in a heartbeat by many, many districts, and they would put this on the ballot."
The amendment passed on Monday is sponsored by Rep. Ron Copeland (R-Salem). It has similar intentions of Basye's amendment but only allows trans athletes to participate in athletic contests "organized for persons of the same biological sex included on the student's birth certificate," according to the amendment text.
“I think it's good policy," Bayse said. "I don't think that a biological male should be competing in sports that are designed for females. I don't think it's fair.”
He said his biggest reason for proposing the bill is “protecting” biologically female athletes.
“This takes opportunities away from young women,” Basye said. “In some instances, it's causing them to lose out on additional opportunities for advancing their athletic career at a higher level.”
Basye mentioned his five granddaughters and said he doesn’t want “biological males” to compete against them or other young girls. He cited University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas, an openly transgender swimmer, as an example as to why he said this is unfair.
“In this person's mind, they think that they are now female, which is absolutely absurd,” Basye said. “I don't think we should allow that in America.”
Basye said he believes that a person will always be the sex he or she was assigned at birth, regardless of where the person is in their transition.
“I don't care how much surgery or what kind of drugs you put on your body," Basye said. "The bottom line is, these individuals were born a male."
Freedom for All Americans, which supports nondiscrimination efforts for the LGBTQ+ community, tracks anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the U.S. According to its tracker, there are currently 131 bills targeting transgender people across the country.
Missouri currently has eight bills with anti-transgender text. Six of those bills are in regard to imposing restrictions on transgender athletes. Four states have more anti-transgender bills filed right now than Missouri.
Fletcher Jackson, vice president of Oasis, says these bills take away the rights of their trans peers.
"We don't want to be a force of any kind. There's no agenda. There's no ideology. We just want to be here," Jackson said. "We're not sick people. We're hurting and we need help. And this [legislation] is going to outlaw the help we need."
Students are now planning to reach out to local leaders about pieces of legislation and give their thoughts on the impact it can make.