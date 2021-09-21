Students respond to MUPD's warning of predatory drugs in drinks

COLUMBIA - On Friday, the University of Missouri Police Department made a statement warning students and staff of predatory drugs in drinks.
In an email sent to all students, MUPD wrote the Office for Civil Rights & Title IX has received multiple reports from individuals suspecting that drinks may have been drugged at various locations.
The email did not mention the disciplinary action for individuals responsible, but said incidents have occurred at fraternity social events.
Many students have come forward to share their frustrations and fright regarding the report.
“It's terrifying because I could have just easily been one of those girls, and it just devastating that it happens," freshman Gabbi Woods said.
Another student, Paige Lawhorn, said she was stunned after reading the email. Lawhorn said “at first I was a little shocked that it is happening so close to where I go and where I am living.”
Some students are frustrated with MUPD's response to these incidents.
"I was kind of more upset, because to solve the problem they're just sending out emails, they're not really like doing anything to actually stop it. An email is not going to stop it," Molley Earickson said. "And they just said, 'We've heard of some people that have gotten roofied' and then they gave symptoms of it, but they're not doing anything to actively stop it. So I know it made me and my roommates really upset.”
Lawhorn, though, thought the email was not bad, but not enough.
“I think the email was a good first step just to let everyone know that it's been brought to their attention, but I don't think it should be the last step," Lawhorn said. "I still think there should be more to come and there is definitely a lot more that needs to be done in order to try to end the problem all together."
Woods is calling for more information regarding the reports. She said the more detail people know about the incidents, the safer everyone can be.
“I think the email is good because it is telling what is happening, but I wish there were more specifics on what exact places or who it is. I wish they held more people and frat houses responsible and directly called them out," Wood said.
MUPD listed symptoms for someone who might have been drugged. These symptoms include difficulty breathing, feeling very drunk after little or no consumption of alcohol, nausea, sweating or shivering, dizziness and waking up with no memory of recent events.
There are resources and services that help students get home safety. Students can call STRIPES for a ride home on the weekends, and MUPD also provides safety escorts to walk students home on campus. Individuals can call 573-882-7201 to ask for an escort.
Individuals with more information regarding these incidents or want to make a report should contact MUPD, CPD, the Office of Civil Right and Title IX.