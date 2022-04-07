LINN - Thousands of college and high school students throughout Missouri arrived in Linn Thursday morning to compete in the SkillsUSA competition.
Approximately 75 schools in Missouri have signed up to compete, SkillsUSA said.
This is the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began that the competition could be held.
Christy McElwain, SkillsUSA's state director, said she is thrilled for the event to be back in-person.
"It is amazing to be back in-person," McElwain said. "We are really excited to have our students back on-campus, competing in our hand-on and leadership skills, where they actually get to meet and speak with our judges who come from business and industry."
SkillsUSA is an organization based on promoting the idea of students joining the workforce out of college or even high school.
These career paths include occupations in trade, technical and skilled services.
Students competed in activities such as cabinetmaking, computer programming, plumbing and t-shirt design.
State Technical College has held the competitions for the past 15 years, and the COVID-19 pandemic changed its plans.
"Of course the last two years, there is a little difference there, as we had to cancel one year and go virtual last year," Brandon McElwain, director of marketing at State Tech, said. "We are so excited to have the students back on-campus and all of these students are career ready."
The competitions will continue through Saturday, April 9.