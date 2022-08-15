HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan.
According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
The project team will look over a 55-mile stretch on Highway 54 to evaluate passing lanes opportunities and/or shared four-lane improvements.
"The study will identify segments of the project that can be constructed individually," MoDOT District Engineer Paula Gough said.
However, at this time, a timeline for implementation has not be determined, she added.
An initial meeting was held to determine the scope of the study and surveying along the corridor is expected to begin this month.
Gough said that adjacent communities will not be affected.
"At this point, the team agrees there will be no direct impact to communities, as we do not expect any improvements will be made within city limits," Gough said.
In addition, roundabouts at Basinger and Scott’s Corners will not be included in the project.
Public participation will begin next spring when more data has been gathered.
The study is expected to be concluded in the spring of 2023.