MISSOURI- A recent University of Missouri study found that Black patients were more likely to receive a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) later in their disease progression compared to white patients.
Adrianne Frech, a professor at the School of Health Professions, and coauthors used the data from the United Network for Organ Sharing to analyze cases of 5,550 people between 1999 and 2014 to examine whether there are race differences in this process, which ultimately resulted in worse health outcomes.
"There's a lot of evidence about racial disparities all along the heart transplant process, beginning with black patients and their likelihood to experience likelihood to experience heart failure," Frech said. "But new medical devices and new medical technologies was something that hadn't been studied."
Frech said Black and white people were as likely to receive newer devices, but Black patients could receive those later than white patients, which would lead to worse health conditions.
But she said some evidence supports that the situation is getting better, or about to get better.
"One of the things that might be contributing to this disparity is that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services had different reimbursement requirements, for when someone could receive (LVAD)," Frech said.
In December 2020, the policies changed, Frech said. Now, people could have heart transplants before they were so sick that they needed one.
Even though the policy will definitely make the situation better, it won't eliminate everything, Frech said.
"The difference reimbursement policies for that LVAD is one step forward, and it will matter," Frech said. "But other inequalities still exist."
Frech said researchers could also investigate other racial inequality-rated issues in the healthcare industry, such as whether Black patients are more likely to receive a medication to help their heart pump as opposed to the device.
"We need to be very careful and very thorough in examining all the places where inequality happens," she said.