JEFFERSON CITY − A church in Jefferson City is gathering donations to bring to victims of the Mayfield, Kentucky tornado.
The First Presbyterian Church said a school administrator's family from Mayfield identified a list of items that would be helpful.
They are looking for:
- New blankets
- Water in gallon-sized containers
- Dry snacks like granola and crackers
- Baby bottles
- Diapers, wipes, formula, baby food
- New toys and games
- Gently used sleeping bags
Rev. Joseph Tagliaferre will drive the bus full of donations to Kentucky. He said they plan to “Stuff the Bus” on Friday morning and deliver the donations later that day.
“I think anytime people see others hurting, there's a desire to do something to help,” he said. “It really strikes a chord for many people here because of the disaster that happened here a number of years ago, and people really wanted to do something to help.”
He said the community was excited to help and has already brought in a lot of donations.
“I think for other people to realize that when they're down and out that there are people in their communities, in their country that are willing to step up and help them -- I have to believe that that brings some little spark of hope to them amidst what's going to be very devastating to them,” Tagliaferre said.
Pastor Angela Madden said they have been overwhelmed by the community response.
“Our hearts have sparked by seeing the generosity of the people,” Madden said. “People have been filling up our circle drive pretty much continually.”
She said they might have to bring an additional truck load of donations since she doesn’t expect all of them to fit in the bus.
The church will continue collecting donations Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to donate, the church’s address is 324 Madison Street in Jefferson City. They say people will be there to help unload the donations and bring them inside.
They say if you can’t donate physical items, they are also accepting monetary donations to send to the disaster relief fund.