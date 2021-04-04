COLUMBIA - Protesters in opposition to the city's new trash collection system are planning to "stuff the keyhole" during Monday's city council meeting.
Protest organizers are asking participants to bring trash bags filled with old clothes or blankets. Bags that are not taken home at the end of the demonstration will be donated, according to a Facebook post in the "Columbia MO citizens for rollcarts" group.
The group will also collect signatures to help lift the ban on roll carts.
The city implemented the "Pay as You Throw" program in February. The program is designed to reduce waste, but some residents are upset that they now have to pay for extra trash and recycling bags.
With the new system, trash and recycling must be in bags provided by the city with the city logo on them.