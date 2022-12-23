JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Sturgeon with a $50,000 grant for a Clean Water Engineering Report.
The funds will help cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system, according to a Friday news release.
The grant will offer funding to qualified communities to identify wastewater improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable services and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes, the release said..
Dru Buntin, director of the DNR, said they believe in helping Missourians maintain their water treatment systems.
“One of the ways we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant. It’s also a great example of how we pass on 80% of the department’s annual budget to Missouri communities for projects like this," Buntin said.
The DNR said the improvement plan should be completed in next December.