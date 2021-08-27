STURGEON - Sturgeon Elementary experienced a disturbance at its student drop off Friday morning, according to a post by Superintendent Dr. Melinda Franklin on the district's Facebook page.
The man reportedly followed a parent from Casey's to the school and pulled into the parking lot behind her. When approached by an administrator, the man left and drove the wrong way on the school's one-way street. The post also said he was belligerent and menacing.
Dr. Franklin reported the man is a white male, in late 40s or early 50s, bald with brown stubble hair and drives a blueish-purple Ford Escape hatchback.
Dr. Franklin asks if anyone spots him or his vehicle on the property, they should reach out to the school administrator or law enforcement.
The district says they are happy to have a Boone County Sheriff's deputy on staff. Craig James is aware and monitoring the situation, the post said.