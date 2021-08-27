Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers orenergy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater SaintLouis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also callCool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. &&