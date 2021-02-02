STURGEON - The Sturgeon R-V School District says its superintendent will leave to take a superintendent role at a different mid-Missouri school district.
In a news release, the district said Gasconade County R-1 named Geoffrey Neill its new superintendent. Neill will start in the new role on July 1, 2021.
Neill has been superintendent in the Sturgeon R-V School District for three years.
The Sturgeon R-V Board of Education accepted Neill's resignation at a special meeting on Tuesday. The district said it will start a search for a new superintendent immediately.
In the release, the district said Neill led a successful bond election that focused on district-wide energy improvements and school safety and security measures, but will also fund other projects in the district.