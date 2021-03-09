STRUGEON- The Sturgeon K-8 building was evacuated after a threat was discovered on Tuesday.
All students and staff are safe and back in the building after Boone County Sheriff's deputies, MUPD K9 dogs and other local law enforcement cleared the school.
It is the second evacuation due to a threat within a week. On Friday, the district said a staff member reported that a threat of a bomb was written on a bathroom wall in the K-8 building. The district went into crisis protocol and evacuated the building "out of an abundance of caution." A K-9 was brought in for assistance, and the school was cleared shortly after.
"Both times we had a threat that was reported from staff to administration," Geoff Neill, Superintendent of Sturgeon R-V School District, said.
A press release from Neill says the district is communicating to students in class that "threats and the act of making threats carry severe consequences."
The district also says they are reviewing and updating protocols to make sure they are current.
"We assess where the threat came from and then go through our evacuation process," Neill said.
One parent is upset about the lack of communication.
"They didn't really give us too much information... and I mean, I understand you know, the circumstance," Samantha Tiffany said.
As a parent, she said it was scary getting the call.
"We can't do anything. I mean, it's like, really out of our control," Tiffany said.
She said she wanted to get her daughter right away, but knew she couldn't.
"I was worried for her safety, I was worried for the other kids safety. I mean, I didn't know what was going on," Tiffany said.