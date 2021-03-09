STRUGEON- The Sturgeon K-8 building was evacuated after a threat was discovered on Tuesday.
All students and staff are safe and back in the building after Boone County Sheriff's deputies, MUPD K9 dogs and other local law enforcement cleared the school.
It is the second evacuation due to a threat within a week. On Friday, the district said a staff member reported that a threat of a bomb was written on a bathroom wall in the K-8 building. The district went into crisis protocol and evacuated the building "out of an abundance of caution." A K-9 was brought in for assistance, and the school was cleared shortly after.
A press release from Sturgeon Superintendent Geoff Neill says the district is communicating to students in class that "threats and the act of making threats carry severe consequences."
The district also says they are reviewing and updating protocols to make sure they are current.