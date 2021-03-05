STURGEON- Students were evacuated from the Sturgeon K-8 school Friday after a report of a bomb threat.
A staff member reported that a threat of a bomb was written on a bathroom wall in the K-8 building, a press release said. The district went into crisis protocol and evacuated the building "out of an abundance of caution."
The Boone County Sheriff's Department and Sturgeon Police were notified. After a K-9 was brought in for assistance, it was determined safe for students to return into the building.
Sturgeon R-V School District Superintendent Geoff Neill said in the release that students' safety is their number on priority.