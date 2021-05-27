CALIFORNIA — California Police Department officers and Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputies received minor injuries during a dispute with a resident over a traffic violation.
Following the altercation, officers found 20 grams of methamphetamine in the subject's right pocket.
According to a Facebook post from California PD, Jose Guadalupe Mendez Zavala was issued a warrant on the following charges:
- Possession of a Control Substance - Felony D
- Assault 3rd - Special Victim - Felony D
- Assault 3rd - Special Victim - Felony D
Resisting /Interfering with Arrest/Detention or Stop - Misdemeanor
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday an officer with the California Police Department stopped Zavala at West Versailles Street for failing to yield for two blocks and speeding. Once stopped, the officer told Zavala to turn off the vehicle and exit it.
The subject initially refused the commands, but did eventually leave the vehicle. The officer then advised Zavala to get on the crowd behind the vehicle, and he refused. Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office were then called on the scene to assist the officer.
They attempted to take Zavala into custody, but he continuously resisted arrest and grabbed officers' tasers and deployed them, according to the post. Officers told him to stop resisting arrest, but he did not listen and proceeded to kick and punch them. Then Zavala tried to grab the deputy's firearm.
All officers, the suspect and deputy were transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. Zavala is currently being held in custody on a $50,000 bond.