COLUMBIA - With relaxed mask mandates and social distancing guidelines, an increase in COVID cases in Boone County has lead to summer camps closing for the next two weeks.
Scott Clardy, assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said the county has seen some increases in cases in summer camps.
"Somebody goes in there with with COVID it's going to spread pretty quickly," Clardy said. "We are seeing some clusters of cases associated with summer camps."
As CPS starts putting restrictions in place, Clardy remains vigilant.
"Our recommendation is we would identify that case, and then we would work with the camp to identify all the other campers that they may have been in contact with," Clardy said.
Snapology, a summer camp in Columbia, cancelled their camps for the next two weeks due to new CPS policy requiring mandates in schools.
Prior policies included mask recommendations and color coded social distancing protocols.
"All the kids when they come in they'll use hand sanitizer, and they have two different name tags designating whether their parents want them social distanced or not" Newman said.
Masks were recommended for kids under the age of 10 but those older than 10 were required to wear them while at camp.
The camp also use a no contact thermometer as cases increase.
"We used it in the past, we kind of stopped as the schools weren't requiring so many restrictions, but if cases are increasing we have that we can use," Newman said.
Though with case increases in CPS summer schools, restrictions are starting up again. After camp cancellations for the next couple of weeks, the Snapology owner said they will evaluate the situation.
The camp plans to keep asking for kids age 10 and above to wear masks, but the previous social distancing policies will probably be removed.
"We try to keep it safe so people can still do it and still enjoy being with friends but as safe as possible," Newman said.
Despite the measures, Snapology is working to keep summer camps fun and as safe as possible.