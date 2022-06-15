COLUMBIA - Kids will get out in the summer heat Wednesday to kick off the start of Columbia’s weekly summer activities.

The weekly pop-ups will have a variety of activities at multiple sites including a petting zoo, bounce houses, a magic show, face painting and other carnival games.

Wednesday's pop-up will take place at Columbia Housing Authority Stuart-Parker, 225 Unity Drive, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The events are sponsored by the City of Columbia and Powerhouse Community Development.

Columbia and Powerhouse will also partner with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation to provide kids and teenagers under 18 healthy lunches on weekdays at several venues in Columbia throughout the summer.

Powerhouse Executive Administrator Erika Buford said she's excited to provide a safe space for kids to socialize while they eat.

"While we're out doing the lunches, we'll have some kind of activities and life enrichment to get the kids engaged," she said.

Buford said in addition to ensuring the community eats, Powerhouse will provide essential hygiene products like washing powder and deodorant at the pop-up sites.

Depending on the day, Buford said some meals will be hot lunches prepared the same day, while other meals may be cold lunches including sandwiches.

The meals will be available at 14 different parks, schools and community centers in Columbia.

The weekday lunch sessions will begin at either 11 a.m. or noon, depending on the location.

Buford said during last summer's food drives, Powerhouse prepared between 2,800 and 3,000 meals each day for Columbia kids.

According to the director of Powerhouse Salena Johnson, a team of five people puts together about 600 meals per day this summer. Johnson said they make 200 meals for breakfast and close to 400 lunch and dinner meals.

Johnson said finding a consistent flow of volunteers helping at the prep sites has been difficult.

"We are struggling to get some of our sites covered to make this happen," she said."

Johnson said Powerhouse orders ingredients from Springfield Grocers twice a week. The group also receives baked goods from Panera Bread.

The lunch sessions will run through Aug. 19. However, the sessions at Douglass Park will operate through Aug. 5. They will not be in operation to observe Juneteenth on June 20 and Independence Day on July 4.

To learn how to become a volunteer for the pop-up events or assist at the lunch sites, click here.