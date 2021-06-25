RANDOLPH COUNTY − The 100 Miles in 100 Days challenge started last week in Randolph County and will run through Sept. 22. 

Candace Rodman, from the University of Missouri Extension team in Randolph County, says she wanted to get the community out and active. 

"I wanted a way for an extension to incorporate the whole community in one program that was cost free," Rodman said. 

The program calls for residents to log 100 miles from June 14 to Sept. 22. 

Participants can run, walk, ride and even kayak to accumulate miles. 

"You can do it however you like to do it," Rodman said. "You just kind of self motivate your own self." 

Participants are encouraged to knock out a mile each day. 

"It's not as hard to get an extra mile in every day than people think," Rodman said. 

According to Rodman, 459 people have signed up and are currently participating in the challenge. 

Rodman said that she was only expecting around 100. 

"I think it does have a lot to do with people being cooped up for so long," Rodman said. 

Rodman and her team were able to gain multiple sponsorships to cover the prices of free t-shirts given out to each participant. 

"We have great community partners," Rodman said. "The parks and rec department, the library, the health department, they all came in, and they donated the money to provide t shirts."

Rodman said that she is going to conduct a survey at the end to get more information on what really happened with residents who participated. 

"What I'm looking for is to see if there was a change in lifestyles," Rodman said.

For more information on the program, click here.