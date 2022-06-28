COLUMBIA - A summons was served to a defendant in the Daniel Santulli case. An affidavit was also filed on behalf of his parents Thomas and Mary Santulli.
Samuel Ghandi of St. Louis was personally served his summons on June 19 at 11:38 a.m. The affidavit was filed by James Patrick Frickleton, a lawyer from Leawood, Kansas.
This comes after another former fraternity member faced legal trouble in the Santulli case as Thomas Schultz, another defendant, left the Boone County courthouse in handcuffs last Friday.
Schultz was charged with felony hazing and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. Schultz was also charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. According to an indictment, Schultz kept text messages related to the case from Boone County prosecutors.
The case involves former MU freshman Daniel Santulli who was hospitalized for almost 8 months with injuries caused by alcohol poisoning. These injuries stemmed from a "pledge dad reveal" party hosted by the now-disbanded Phi Gamma Delta fraternity in October.
Santulli is currently home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He cannot communicate or walk and has lost his vision, according to the family's attorney David Bianchi.
Other fraternity members, Ryan Delanty of Ballwin, and Alec Wetzler, were also charged in connection with the case. Delanty was indicted on hazing charges of life endangerment and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. Delanty currently has a warrant out for his arrest with a $50,000 bond. Wetzler is charged with two misdemeanors, alleging he provided alcohol to minors.
The parents of Santulli have settled with 23 defendants in the case and 13 students have received university sanctions for the incident. The university stopped recognizing Phi Gamma Delta as a fraternity shortly after the incident in October.