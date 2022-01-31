COLUMBIA — Sunday's widespread power outage affecting residents near the Columbia Mall was caused by a malfunctioning breaker, according to the city of Columbia.

There was an issue with the breaker line around 2:52 p.m. Sunday, affecting 1,637 customers for more than 6 hours.

Crews attempted to repair the breaker, but they were unsuccessful. Instead, crews isolated the breaker and rerouted power.

Columbia Water and Light is still working to fix the breaker, according to the city of Columbia Utilities' public information specialist Matt Nestor.

