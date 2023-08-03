Sunrise Beach Fire adds new vessel to fleet

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced Thursday its new fire and rescue boat, Marine 39, is now in service.
Purchased in April, the 32-foot vessel contains a large deck, enclosed pilot cabin, patient crane, medical equipment and more, according to a news release from the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District.
Marine 39 is a 2015 Stanley Boat and was refurbished by members of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, the release said.
The vessel is currently stationed at the 13-mile-marker until its permanent dock is secured. The District's other boat, Marine 29 is stationed at the 35-mile-marker.
Following tradition, Marine 39 has been named after retired Fire Chief John Suellentrop. Suellentrop has been involved with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District since the 1970s, and currently serves as the board president, according to the release.