SUNRISE BEACH - The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District's Board of Directors approved the purchase of a new boat Saturday at an emergency meeting.
The district will add a Stanley Marine fire boat. The 32-foot aluminum deck boat will cost $175,000 and come used from the Sculleville Fire Protection District in New Jersey, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The district said it had $380,000 through another grant to purchase new air packs, and the grant allowed for more money to be allocated to additional projects, like purchasing the boat.
The Stanley Marine boat is an addition to the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District's current 25-foot, 1988 Boston Whaler. The district covers the Lake of the Ozarks from the 8 mile marker to the 41 mile marker, and because of the distance from where the current boat is docked, it does not respond to all emergency incidents in Sunrise Beach coverage area. It relies on mutual aid partners to respond to locations from the 22 mile marker to the 8 mile marker and firefighters respond on land.
The new boat will eventually be assigned to the Shawnee Bend peninsula and will be staffed by the district's Station 3 firefighters.
While the district was hoping to make an offer on a truck from the Osage Beach Fire District, they were not the top bidder. The winning bidder did not want the pump and water tank, therefore it will be placed on the current utility truck the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District has in its fleet.