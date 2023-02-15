SUNRISE BEACH — The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District was awarded a grant of over $265,000 for its Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) inventory, also known as air packs.
Every year, the federal government provides funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The air packs are used to ensure proper breathing when firefighters enter toxic smoke conditions. Each air pack has a service life of 15 years.
Sunrise Beach Fire's current inventory of air packs will end their service life in 2024. Each staff vehicle carries a unit and the district has approximately 29 units in service as needed.
Sunrise Beach will receive:
- 34 SCBA units with new masks
- Two Rapid Intervention Team rescue packs
- One Fit testing system
- One fixed location air compressor
The grant will allow the new placement of an air pack in every riding position in fire trucks and one in every staff vehicle.
The Sunrise District has until 2025 to utilize the funds. Once used to replace the air packs, the district will use remaining funds for other projects.