CAMDEN COUNTY – A Sunrise Beach man was arrested for his involvement in a Camden County shooting early Thursday morning.
Corbin L. Everitt, 36, was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to a release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Nuttall Oak Road around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.
When deputies arrived, they learned one victim had already been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation determined that the victim got into an argument with Everitt, who fired one shot from a pistol, striking the victim under the left arm. Everitt fled the scene immediately afterward.
Deputies searched the area for Everitt with the help of Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Sunrise Beach Police Department. However, heavy thunderstorms obstructed this effort until Everitt was found around 8 a.m., hiding in a Sunrise Beach beauty salon.
The release stated that Everitt was aided in his escape by several family members, while the pistol was found inside a family member’s vehicle.
Everitt is being held without bond in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.