CAMDEN COUNTY − A Sunrise Beach woman was charged with two felonies last week after investigators say she embezzled over $2.8 million from her place of employment.
Danielle Thomas, 46, is charged with stealing $25,000 or more and forgery.
An unidentified business contacted law enforcement on July 19 and said an employee had been embezzling money from the business since 2017, according to court documents. The owners believe Thomas was paying her personal expenses on checks written from their business account.
Thomas reportedly told law enforcement that "shopping is the only thing that makes her happy," and that she "got greedy and stole money" to pay off her credit cards. Thomas also admitted that she forged the business owner's name on the checks, according to court documents.
In total, 367 checks were forged and used to pay Thomas' personal bills for a total over $2.8 million, court documents said. The business noted that the amount could be higher since their July statement is not available yet.
Thomas also reportedly told investigators that she acted alone, and that no one else was aware of her actions.
Thomas pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday, according to online records. She's being held without bond at the Camden County Jail. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.