CAMDEN COUNTY − A Sunrise Beach woman died Saturday night after the boat she was on struck a breakwater, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The boat, a 32-foot 2008 Crownline, was near the 24-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks when it hit a large wake and then struck breakwater around 7:42 p.m. Saturday, according to MSHP's boat incident report.
MSHP says the boat was operating too close to a dock when the incident happened.
Nicolette McKenna, 44, of Sunrise Beach, died after the incident.
The driver of the boat, Bobby Childers, 60, was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated and boating in a careless manner, according to an MSHP arrest report. Childers had moderate injuries from the crash and was released for medical attention.
Two other passengers, a 21-year-old male and a 49-year-old male, both of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were also taken to Lake Regional Hospital.
The boat was totaled in the incident, according to the report. None of the occupants were wearing life jackets at the time.